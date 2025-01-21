Investigation Continues Into Baby's Injuries

Police are continuing to investigate how a five-month-old baby came to sustain serious head injuries in Northland.

Enquiries have been underway since the baby was taken to Dargaville Hospital on 28 December 2024 [1].

Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of Whangārei CIB, says the baby was being treated at Starship Hospital in Auckland.

“It’s pleasing the baby boy has since made a recovery and has been able to be discharged from hospital,” he says.

“We have been speaking with the baby’s family as part of ongoing enquiries.”

Police are focusing on the events of 28 December, and what led to a young baby sustaining serious head injuries.

“It’s concerning for investigators when anyone sustains serious injuries such as these, and these concerns are only heightened when it involves some of our most vulnerable members of the community,” Detective Sergeant Pilmer says.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information that can provide clarity on what has taken place.

“As part of this appeal, I encourage people to come forward and they can do so in confidence.”

People can update Police online now or call 105, using the reference number 241229/1679.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

