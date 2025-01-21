Fatal Crash: State Highway 28, Putaruru
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Putaruru this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whites Road/SH28 at the intersection with Harris Road just before 5pm.
One person sadly died at the scene.
A further three people were injured, two people sustained serious injuries and another person sustained minor injuries.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.
Detours are in place via State Highway 1 and State Highway 5.