Fatal Crash: State Highway 28, Putaruru

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Putaruru this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whites Road/SH28 at the intersection with Harris Road just before 5pm.

One person sadly died at the scene.

A further three people were injured, two people sustained serious injuries and another person sustained minor injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Detours are in place via State Highway 1 and State Highway 5.

