Parvo Outbreak Linked To Animal Welfare Concerns

SPCA is urgently calling on dog and puppy owners across New Zealand to vaccinate their pets against the highly contagious and potentially fatal canine parvovirus (parvo), as the country faces a third outbreak in as many years.

Parvo is a severe illness that causes symptoms such as lethargy, severe vomiting, and bloody diarrhoea, leading to life-threatening dehydration. The virus can survive in the environment for up to a year, meaning unvaccinated dogs are at constant risk of infection.

SPCA’s Head Veterinarian, Nathan Wong, says they are currently seeing five to six cases a day at the Mangere Centre.

“There is a worrying increase in parvo cases. In Auckland alone, we’re receiving an overwhelming number of calls from pet owners needing help,” says Nathan Wong.

“The cost-of-living challenges that many people are facing mean some owners are unable to afford vaccinations or treatment, leaving their pets at risk of a disease that is both preventable and deadly.”

“It is much more affordable, and far less heartbreaking, to vaccinate a puppy or dog. Vaccinations cost between $39 and $100 but treating a dog with parvo can cost upwards of $1,000.”

Unfortunately, once parvovirus has been contracted, it is too late to vaccinate to prevent the disease.

The virus spreads through the faeces of infected dogs, contaminating surfaces such as bedding, cages, the ground and even people’s clothing and footwear.

The virus can remain in the environment for months to years. If a property has had a previous case of parvovirus on it, it is important that any new dogs at the property are fully vaccinated, otherwise they are at high risk of contracting the virus. Vaccination remains the only effective way to protect dogs from parvo. Puppies require a series of vaccinations, and adult dogs need regular booster shots to stay protected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’ve seen really upsetting cases where dogs are passing away from parvovirus, the owners get a new dog and it again contracts the same virus.” says Nathan.

“This illness is painful, debilitating, and often fatal. It’s devastating not only for the animals but also for their owners, who have to watch their dog suffer.”

Until puppies are fully vaccinated, owners should take precautions to reduce exposure. Avoid walking puppies in high-risk areas such as parks and footpaths and keep them away from unvaccinated dogs.

Socialisation, which is essential for developing confident and friendly adult dogs, can still be done safely by introducing puppies to healthy, vaccinated dogs in controlled environments like your garden or puppy classes.

Please contact your vet to ensure your pet is fully up to date on vaccinations and ask for advice on safely socialising puppies to protect them from parvo.

“If dogs are vaccinated, we can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” says Nathan.

About SPCA

SPCA is the voice for neglected, abandoned or abused animals of New Zealand. With 28 Centres nationwide, we are the country’s biggest animal charity.

Our mission is to improve the welfare of all animals in New Zealand. We work to achieve our mission ina number ofways – from nationwidedesexinginitiatives to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to working with schools to educate the next generation of animal owners.

We also uphold the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and prosecute where necessary. SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand entrusted to do this vital work.

© Scoop Media

