Making Waves: Tauranga’s Surfing Events Set To Impress

From inspiring young surfers at the Billabong Grom Series to witnessing top competitors at the New Zealand Festival of Longboarding, Tauranga’s two upcoming surf events proudly celebrate the city’s thriving surf culture and beach-loving lifestyle.

This weekend the Billabong Grom Series, presented by Oceanbridge, will make waves at Tay Street Beach. Now in its 20th year, this event is the first in a three-part series designed to give young surfers their first taste of competitive surfing. It’s a fun-filled weekend where participants can challenge themselves, develop their skills, and foster a passion for the sport.

The series features competitions across three age groups (Under 18, 16, and 14) with opportunities to earn national ranking points and strive for selection in the New Zealand Junior Surfing Team.

Local surfer Millie Dyck, aged 11, will compete in the U14 division. Millie, who started surfing at age 5 with her dad, is thrilled to participate. “I go surfing any chance I can. It’s so cool to have local competitions and I love catching up with surfers from other clubs in New Zealand,” she says.

Ben Kennings of Surfing New Zealand highlights the importance of events like these for the surfing community. “Mount Maunganui has a strong surfing community, with many leading surfers at a national level as well as New Zealand representatives. Running these events at the Mount allows local surfers the ability to surf in home waters and inspire the next generation of talent to be active, enjoy the surrounding natural environment, and perhaps one day excel at a national level.”

Returning to Pāpāmoa Domain on the weekend of Saturday, 15 and Sunday, 16 February, is the New Zealand Festival of Longboarding, a true celebration of longboarding in Aotearoa. The festival brings together some of the country’s most talented surfers, with divisions ranging from Under 18 through to Over 60s.

“The New Zealand Festival of Longboarding attracts the country’s top talent, from national champions to local legends,” says Kennings. “With divisions including over 50s and 60s, the event provides the perfect platform for surfers of all ages to come together, share stories from times past, and enjoy the camaraderie of participating out on the water.”

These events have received funding through the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, a collaboration between Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, and TECT. This fund provides financial support to community-led events that deliver positive social outcomes and enrich our communities.

Tauranga City Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne, says “We’re proud to support events that truly define our city – our ocean and beaches are part of our DNA. These events inspire the next generation of surfers and highlight the beauty of our coastal city. We can’t wait to welcome surfers and spectators to our stunning beaches this summer.”

Surfing New Zealand echoes this sentiment, “to have the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund supporting the two national events scheduled for the summer of 2025 is amazing. These events bring participants from across the country, plus family and friends, to the region to enjoy what the Bay of Plenty has to offer.”

Billabong Grom Series:

Saturday, 25 & Sunday, 26 January 2025

Tay Street Beach, Mount Maunganui

Event link

New Zealand Festival of Longboarding:

Saturday, 15 & Sunday, 16 February 2025

Pāpāmoa Domain

Event link

For more information on these events and more, visit whatsontauranga.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

