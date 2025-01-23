Restricted Fire Season For Taranaki District

All of the Taranaki District has moved to a restricted fire season as of 9am Thursday 23 January, until further notice.

This restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire will have to apply for a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Taranaki District Manager David Utumapu says the continued warm and dry weather has seen the fire danger increase across the District.

"The conditions are now getting to the point that it will be very easy for a fire to get out of control. Managing these fires now will prevent problems later," he says.

"Although there is some rain forecast this weekend, even if we received 20mm of rain, it would not reduce the fire danger enough for it to be safe to be in an open fire season.

"We want everyone lighting fires to be safe and aware of the weather conditions. If it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a fire, even if are granted a permit."

For more information around lighting fires in a restricted fire season, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

