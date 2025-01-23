Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, Nelson

Nelson Police investigating a crash on the Coastal Highway earlier this month would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

At around 3:10pm on Tuesday 7 January, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash near the O’Conner Creek Bridge.

One person was seriously injured in the crash, and later died in hospital on 10 January.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses already but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw a silver Toyota hatchback travelling towards Richmond on or around the Coastal Highway between 2:50pm and 3:10pm on 7 January.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, and you have not yet spoken to Police, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250113/2691.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

