Residents And Visitors Urged To Save Water And Help Avoid Restrictions

Residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District are being urged to conserve water, with prolonged hot and dry weather and high usage across the network meaning water restrictions may need to be imposed as soon as next week.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason, shared water usage remained high throughout the region, but in particular, water from the schemes at Luggate, Arthur’s Point, Wānaka, Hāwea, Lake Hayes and Arrowtown was being used faster than it could be produced at peak periods, putting the supply at risk.

“In the event that the network continues to come under strain, temporary restrictions are likely to be required for properties connected to Council’s potable water supply, helping to safeguard water supplies for the event of an emergency like a wildfire,” said Mr Mason.

“We’ll continue monitoring the situation but are now asking our communities to proactively make a few simple changes to reduce water use and help us to keep it flowing this summer. These small steps can help us avoid restrictions.”

The biggest water saving efforts at home can be made when watering lawns or gardens, by minimising the use of sprinklers or irrigation generally, and only watering late at night to avoid the worst of the day’s heat and the busy morning and evening periods when water demand is at its highest.

Other effective tips include saving up to 20 litres of water for every minute cut from time spent in the shower, and the simple act of turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving to save another 10 litres for every minute.

Another important step is to fix water leaks around the home and to notify Council of any leaks on public land, helping to stop water that’s been treated, stored, and then piped across town ending up in the gutter and heading down a storm drain and straight back to the lake or river.

Mr Mason added the long-range forecast suggested more hot and dry conditions to come for the district despite a few sporadic showers forecast over the next seven days, which would likely lead to more water being used to keep gardens growing and lawns green, and the growing likelihood of restrictions being required.

Here’s how the different water restriction levels work:

Water alert level 0: No water restrictions, but please use water wisely at all times.

Water alert level 1: Hand-held hosing kept to a minimum at any time. Sprinklers only from midnight to 6.00am.

Water alert level 2: Hand-held hosing kept to a minimum at any time. No sprinklers at any time, and no contractor water takes.

Water alert level 3: No use of outside water systems, no sprinklers or hand-held hoses at any time, and no contractor water takes.

Residents and visitors can check out a range of tips and tricks to play their part and help save water at home at www.qldc.govt.nz/save-water.

Notes:

Queenstown Lakes District water statistics:

Our water network is made up of 12 treatment plants, 34 pump stations, and over 680km of pipes that deliver drinking water to the taps of over 17,000 properties.

On average, we use an eyewatering 501 litres of water per person every single day. That's more than double the estimated national average.

In 2024, the month with the most water used in the Queenstown Lakes District was February, resulting in an average of 688 litres per person each day that month.

One of the main sources of Council’s greenhouse gas emissions is from the construction of water supply infrastructure, and the energy required to filter, heat, and pump water to households.

Fast facts about common water users in the home:

Flushing the toilet can use up to 6 litres of water

Running the tap for one minute can use up to 10 litres of water

A garden sprinkler can use up to 17 litres of water a minute

A shower can use up to 20 litres of water a minute

Running the dishwasher can use between 14 and 25 litres of water

Running a bath can use up to 90 litres of water

Using the washing machine can use between 50 and 135 litres of water

