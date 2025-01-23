Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Steady Supply Lifts Water Restrictions

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Clapcott Dam (Photo/Supplied)

The Mangapoike Dams are currently full, and the Te Arai River source is plentiful, resulting in Level 2 water restrictions being lifted last week.

Council Drinking Water Manager Judith Robertson said the Waingake treatment plant is meeting the city's water demand, while the Waipaoa plant remains on standby, ready to be utilised if necessary.

"We’re pleased with current water levels and the capacity of our reservoirs to meet demand. However, we still need to remain vigilant as we anticipate an increase in demand with the upcoming warmer weather and the start of seasonal industries.

“We’re expecting an increase in water demand over the long weekend with warmer weather forecasted for the next 10 days.

“It’s important to remain mindful of water use. We encourage everyone to continue avoiding water wastage at home and at work.”

