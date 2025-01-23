SAFE Calls For Urgent Reforms Following Horrific Sheep Cruelty Footage

SAFE is calling for an independent inquiry after evidence of severe violence towards sheep was captured across 34 farms. Workers on New Zealand sheep farms were filmed beating, cutting, and throwing sheep to the ground, with one individual seen stomping on the neck of a sheep.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says these deliberate and callous acts of cruelty may constitute willful ill-treatment under New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act.

"This level of abuse is not just morally reprehensible, it’s criminal," says Ashton.

"Sheep are gentle, sentient creatures who feel pain and fear, just like we do. What we’ve seen is a shocking betrayal of their right to humane treatment."

SAFE is profoundly disappointed in Federated Farmers’ response to the footage, which failed to demonstrate genuine concern for the level of brutality inflicted on the sheep.

"The lack of empathy in their response is deeply troubling. Instead of addressing the severity of the abuse or the systemic failures that enabled such cruelty, Federated Farmers have sought to minimise the issue, which only reinforces the need for greater oversight," says Ashton.

To hold the industry accountable to a lawful level of conduct, SAFE supports the call for mandatory cameras in shearing sheds.

"This measure would not only deter animal cruelty but restore public trust that animals in our agricultural sector are treated with respect."

SAFE is calling on Associate Agriculture Minister, Andrew Hoggard, to ensure individuals and farms responsible for the crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and to initiate an independent inquiry into systemic abuse within New Zealand’s sheep industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This disturbing footage has laid bare a culture of violence within Aotearoa’s wool sector," says Ashton.

"The Minister must address these egregious acts of cruelty at both an individual and industry-wide level, or risk sending a dangerous message that animal suffering is an acceptable cost of doing business."

"If the government is serious about animal welfare, meaningful reform must begin now."

© Scoop Media

