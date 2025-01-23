Heading Out Of Town For Auckland Anniversary Weekend? Plan Ahead

With a mixed bag of weather forecast for Auckland and Northland this Auckland Anniversary weekend NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is encouraging people to plan ahead to get the most out of their holiday weekends.

NZTA has updated its Holiday Journeys interactive travel planner for Auckland Anniversary weekend. The tool shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes over the long weekend, based on travel patterns from previous years.

In Auckland and Northland, the expected holiday traffic hotspots are State Highway 1 Puhoi to Wellford and SH1 Kaipara Flats to Pukerito roundabout.

Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, says where possible, people should aim to travel outside the busiest periods.

“Often, leaving a little earlier or later in the day can help avoid the worst of holiday traffic.”

Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather or driver behaviour, people should visit the NZTA Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz – for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures before they travel.

NZTA and its contractors stop work ahead of busy holiday periods like Auckland Anniversary weekend to leave the roads clear for holiday traffic. However, there may be temporary speed limits and other traffic management left in place at some work sites or where there has been recent road resurfacing.

“When driving through road work sites, make sure you adhere to temporary speed restrictions and follow the directions of any traffic management signs to ensure everyone stays safe on our roads.”

Ms Hori-Hoult says people should take extra care when travelling over the holiday break due to increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

“Drive to the conditions – whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads. Stick to the speed limit, leave plenty of space, belt up, drive sober and take plenty of breaks.

There will be some holiday congestion and delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans. Make sure you allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush.”

