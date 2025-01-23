Forestry Set To Have Central Role Under Science Sector Reform

The New Zealand Forest Owners Association (NZFOA) says the Government’s decision to merge the country’s seven Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) could strengthen forestry’s important role in bolstering the bioeconomy.

The announcement, which will affect forest research CRI Scion, will see all CRIs merge into four Public Research Organisations (PROs) focused on the bioeconomy, earth sciences, advanced technology and health and forensic sciences.

Forest Owners Association chief executive, Dr Elizabeth Heeg, says while the merge will result in significant change for Scion and its staff, it also presents an exciting opportunity that aligns closely with the sector’s strategic direction to strengthen the bioeconomy.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the creation of this new Public Research Organisation places forestry at the forefront of facilitating New Zealand’s transition to a more sustainable future, all the while providing for our wood and fibre needs,” Elizabeth says.

“Our sector is already a major producer of renewable resources. It has great potential as a source of bioenergy and gives New Zealand a huge competitive advantage as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

“Other primary industry residues simply don’t compare in energy or monetary terms.”

Under the reform, Scion will merge with AgResearch, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research and Plant & Food Research to form the new Bioeconomy PRO. This PRO is said to be focused more on economic outcomes while continuing to deliver public-good science.

“Scion has done critical work on shifting New Zealand’s dependency on fossil fuels to an economy using biological processes and renewable materials from planted forests,” Elizabeth says. “Their role in protecting, strengthening and growing New Zealand’s forest estate of pine and alternative timber species should not be understated.

“Retaining this expertise and the commercial opportunities and partnerships fostered by Scion over the years will be important for setting forestry in good stead under this merge.”

While forest growers are optimistic the suite of changes will improve the science system, execution will be critical to the reform’s success.

“Merging CRIs into four key entities will not be an easy feat without any additional funding,” Elizabeth says. “Research and development is the area of highest investment for funds raised under the Harvest Wood Material Commodity Levy and forest growers will want assurances that there will continue to be a focus on fundamental forest research under the new structure, as well as sufficient funding for this essential work to continue, particularly at a local level.

“Equally, without investment in this space, forestry’s role in the bioeconomy will be much more difficult to fulfill.”

Once fully established, the bioeconomy is estimated to inject a further $30 billion into New Zealand’s economy.

New Zealand has already begun paving the way for a wood-based future, using its forests to produce a variety of biological resources including construction timber, paper, pharmaceuticals, bioplastics and now renewable bioenergy.

Elizabeth says more investment in this area creates exciting possibilities.

“Today’s announcement signals a commitment to seeing the bioeconomy come to fruition, with trees featuring as a very critical component to complete that pathway.”

