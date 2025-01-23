Eden Park Backs Prime Minister’s Call To Say 'Yes' To Economic Growth

Eden Park, New Zealand's national stadium, today reinforced its commitment to driving economic growth and creating opportunities for Auckland and New Zealand, following the Prime Minister's State of the Nation address.

Nick Sautner, CEO of Eden Park, says the stadium is committed to building on its strong track record of success.

"Eden Park currently generates significant economic impact through major events including hosting world-class concerts such as Six60, Coldplay, Billy Joel, Guns n’ Roses, P!NK and more recently Luke Combs, delivering tens of millions in benefits to New Zealand. As both a strategic asset for New Zealand and a community asset for Auckland, we're committed to further enhancing our facilities to drive even greater utilisation and economic returns."

“Our evolution toward becoming a truly hybrid multi-purpose venue is already showing what's possible. We've maintained our position as the spiritual home of New Zealand sport while demonstrating that Eden Park can be a powerful catalyst for economic activity through entertainment events. The recent transformation of our West Stand exemplifies our vision, creating new spaces that delivers different fan experiences and increases the utilisation of the stadium,” said Mr Sautner.

With over 800,000 visitors annually, Eden Park attracts fans from across New Zealand and overseas for major concerts and a full calendar of sporting events.

Mr Sautner adds: "We strongly support the Prime Minister's call for a 'yes economy.' Eden Park is already delivering substantial benefits, but we see tremendous opportunity to do even more. We're ready to work with all stakeholders to enhance our facilities and increase utilisation to generate even greater returns for our community and economy."

“The stadium will continue to work closely with local authorities, business partners, and community stakeholders to explore ways to maximise its contribution to New Zealand's economic growth while ensuring sustainable operations and community benefits,” he said.

