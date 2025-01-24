Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ERANZ Welcomes Hon Simon Watts As Energy Minister

Friday, 24 January 2025, 9:26 am
Press Release: ERANZ

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) congratulates Minister Watts on his appointment as Energy Minister and welcomes him to the role.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says it’s good to see the Energy portfolio combined with Climate Change under the same minister because it further supports pragmatic policy solutions as New Zealand transitions to a clean, secure, and renewable energy system.

“There is a huge amount of work underway as New Zealand (and the rest of the world) transitions to a renewable electricity system. Thanks to our electricity generation base, which is already 85-90% renewable, we're well-placed for this transition.”

However, Abernethy says much more investment is required over the coming years to meet rising demand and to reach NetZero by 2050.

“ERANZ members will be investing $10 billion by 2030 alone, and the Government has a key role in fostering this investment.”

She says ERANZ is looking forward to working with the Government to position New Zealand for a prosperous future powered by renewable electricity.

“ERANZ supports the measured work the Electricity Authority is doing with its task force and the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) current policy programme.

“We look forward to working with the new Minister to seek market-based solutions that drive the best long-term outcomes for consumers and support a low-carbon, electrified future for New Zealand.”

Abernethy also said ERANZ would like to thank and acknowledge Hon Simeon Brown for his work as Energy Minister.

“We wish Minister Brown well in his new portfolios.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 