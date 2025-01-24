Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southshore Incident Response Notification

Friday, 24 January 2025, 9:49 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that surf lifeguards sadly recovered a body of a deceased person from South Bank, Southshore at the end of Rockinghorse Road at approximately 6:20am today.

Sumner, Taylor’s Mistake, North Beach and New Brighton SAR squads joined the NZ Police, Hato Hone St John and Coastguard to search South Brighton Beach for the teenage swimmer yesterday afternoon. The search was stood down at 8:20pm yesterday. Surf lifeguards resumed the search at 6:00am this morning.

The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our heartfelt condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased.

We are providing support to the surf lifesavers involved.

The matter has been handed to Police.

© Scoop Media

