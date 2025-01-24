New Year, New Community Champs

The new year is here, and so is your chance to celebrate the amazing people who make Kaipara such a special place.

Kaipara District Council is excited to announce that nominations for the 2025 Citizens Awards and Environmental Awards are now open. We’re kicking things off early this year, giving you more time to share the stories and show some love for the champions in our community. Whether they’re working tirelessly behind the scenes or leading the charge.

Eryn Wilson-Collins, Chair of the Awards and Grants Committee, says, “These awards are a way to shine a light on the extraordinary people and groups who make Kaipara better every day. We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to recognise those who inspire us through their passion, dedication, and care for others and our environment.”

Whether it’s a neighbour who’s always helping out, a young leader making waves, or a group protecting our own backyard, we want to hear about them for the 2025 Citizens Awards and Environmental Awards.

Who’s your local champion?

The Citizens Awards are all about recognising those who have given substantial service, usually of a voluntary nature, or beyond normal employment, benefiting Kaipara and its people.

The Environmental Awards are for the work of individuals and organisations who protect and enhance our District’s unique environment. With five award categories, there’s plenty of room to celebrate everyone from inspiring young leaders to businesses and schools making a difference.

Don’t let time slip by nominate your community champ now at www.kaipara.govt.nz/funding before 30th April 2025. Let’s start 2025 by celebrating the people who make Kaipara an incredible place to live!

