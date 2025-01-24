Energy Resources Aotearoa Welcomes New Minister Of Energy

Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomes the appointment of Hon Simon Watts as the new Minister of Energy.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says he is hopeful that Minister Watts will continue to collaborate across Government to provide clear direction on New Zealand’s energy system aspirations.

"Minister Brown set a strong platform to reset energy policy, reducing the previous Government’s interventions and focusing on a market-driven approach. The sector hopes Minister Watts will continue to guide the portfolio to become the foundation of a prosperous future for New Zealand."

Carnegie says New Zealand desperately needs fresh investment in all fuels to flood electricity into a market that desperately needs more generation.

"The Government Policy Statement (GPS) on electricity offered a clear summary of how the sector has been ‘reset’ to a market-led, fuels-agnostic, and technology-first approach, making it clear that only abundance - of both fuels and technology - can deliver downward pressure on energy prices.

We hope the new Minister will build on this by unlocking investment and reducing the regulatory barriers affecting energy costs. Our economy is struggling, families face high living costs, and our industrial sector faces fierce international competition. Much work remains."

Energy Resources Aotearoa has worked closely with Minister Watts before. It looks forward to continuing this productive relationship to ensure that the Minister maintains a strong focus on ensuring that NZ has secure, reliable, and affordable energy.

"Let’s advance our renewable energy supply, but let’s also say yes to consistent and dependable firming to support these intermittent sources and deliver the affordable and secure energy we need to power a more competitive economy," Carnegie says.

About Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa is New Zealand’s peak energy industry body. We represent participants from right across the energy system, providing a strategic sector perspective on energy issues and their adjacent portfolios.

