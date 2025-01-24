Customs Celebrates Successes On International Customs Day

Customs detector dog sniffing out air freight (Photo/Supplied)

To mark International Customs Day 2025, celebrated annually on 26 January, the New Zealand Customs Service has released some of its preliminary data for the past year.

With the aim of protecting and promoting New Zealand across borders, Customs focuses on three core areas: preventing threats or risks from crossing our borders; supporting the efficient flow of trade; and providing a streamlined experience for international travellers.

Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service, Christine Stevenson, says Customs’ efforts in 2024 have resulted in the seizure of approximately 4,900 kilograms of illicit drugs, preventing approximately $4.8 billion in social and economic harm in New Zealand.

“Thanks to our hardworking officers working across New Zealand’s airports, ports, and freight facilities, Customs has seized an estimated 2,184 kilograms methamphetamine, 468.2 kilograms cocaine and 550.4 kilograms MDMA sent here by transnational criminal groups.

“Through our international collaboration and intelligence sharing partnerships, our overseas counterparts have advised us that they have seized an additional 2,951.9 kilograms of illicit drugs within their own jurisdictions before they could be smuggled to New Zealand,” she said.

Ms Stevenson explains that Customs agencies across the world play an important dual role of protecting our borders while supporting the flow of law-abiding travel and trade.

“In addition to these significant drug seizures, Customs is proud of maintaining its record that sees 98.7 percent of compliant trade cleared electronically within five minutes. Another 14.2 million international travellers were passed through our airports and seaports in 2024.

“Our strong collaboration with partner agencies in New Zealand and overseas enhances the excellent work of Customs’ frontline, targeting and analytics, intelligence, and investigations teams. The results can be seen in the drug seizures and trade and traveller volumes we process.”

Ms Stevenson adds that it is ultimately through the commitment and perseverance of its staff that Customs can uphold its mandate of protecting and promoting New Zealand.

“Our responsibilities for keeping New Zealand’s air, maritime and cyber borders safe, secure and as simple as possible to navigate is a seven-days a-week operation, 365 days a year.

“I’m extremely proud of the commitment our people put into delivering services that protect New Zealand and its interests and make us a highly respected border agency that plays its part in promoting the aims and objectives of customs agencies across the globe,” she says.

The theme of this year’s International Customs Day, set by the World Customs Organization (WCO), is “delivering on the commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity.”

Statistics

Below is Customs’ preliminary data on drug seizures, trade and travel volumes in 2024:

Key drug seizures 1 January to 31 December

New Zealand border seizures 2023 2024 kilograms kilograms Methamphetamine 2,322.8 2,183.9 Cocaine 3,755.9 468.2 MDMA 583.19 550.4

Overseas border seizures 2023 2024 kilograms kilograms Methamphetamine 1,621.28 2,303.09 Cocaine 894.78 233.91 MDMA 232.20 211.88

Trade data - 1 January to 31 December

Cleared Goods 2023 2024 Imports Exports Imports Exports Up to $1000 261,349 9,987 251,962 11,121 Over $1000 1,158,977 530,462 1,168,580 548,481 TOTAL 1,420,326 540,449 1,420,542 559,602

Travel data - 1 January to 31 December

Air and sea Travellers (millions) 2023 2024 Arrivals 6.456 7.122 Departures 6.284 7.040

