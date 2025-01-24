Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, SH30, Whakatāne

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Whakatāne yesterday.

At around 4pm police responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of SH30 and Thornton Road, Whakatāne.

The pedestrian was transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, where they have since passed away this morning.

A scene examination was conducted and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash or any information that may assist in our investigation.

You can report information to us over the phone on 105, please reference event number: P061383479.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 