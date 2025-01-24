Police Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, SH30, Whakatāne

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Whakatāne yesterday.

At around 4pm police responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of SH30 and Thornton Road, Whakatāne.

The pedestrian was transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, where they have since passed away this morning.

A scene examination was conducted and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash or any information that may assist in our investigation.

You can report information to us over the phone on 105, please reference event number: P061383479.

