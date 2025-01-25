Fatality Following Crash, Clevely Line, Palmerston North

Police can confirm that one person died following a crash at Bunnythorpe, Palmerston North last night.

Emergency services attended the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the Clevely Line and Railway Road intersection in Bunnythorpe reported at around 8.35pm on Friday 24 January.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

The intersection was closed while emergency services attended and Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. It re-opened in the early hours of this morning.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

