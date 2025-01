SH1 Closed Following Crash, Waikato Expressway, Bombay - Counties Manukau

Motorists are advised that State Highway 1, Waikato Expressway northbound is closed at Nikau Road off-ramp, following a crash involving two vehicles in Nikau Road to Mill Road area, reported at around 8.45am.

Emergency services are in attendance, no injuries are reported at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Check NZTA Journey Planner for updates.

