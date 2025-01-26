Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire Crews Respond To Multiple Calls After Mangawhai Tornado

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 6:21 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency NZ is responding to multiple calls following a reported tornado in the Northland community of Mangawhai around 3am today.

Response Coordinator Graeme Quensell says firefighters from several brigades in the area are already at the scene assisting residents and other crews have been dispatched from Waitemata.

Incidents include roofs lifted from homes, fallen trees and downed powerlines.

About 16 calls have been received from Mangawhai and one from Langs Beach to the North.

An Incident Management Team has been established.

Graeme Quensell said that people in the area should make safety their first priority and wait until daylight to assess damage to their property. They should treat all power lines as live, and please avoid driving in the area so as not to hold up emergency services.

© Scoop Media

