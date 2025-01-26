Mangawhai Tornado Update

Emergency Event – Mangawhai Tornado

• Kaipara District Council have stood up an Emergency Operations Centre are working closely with FENZ, Northpower, Police and other agencies.

• There is currently a cordon in place around the Mangawhai Village area, where the tornado has caused the most damage to homes.

• There are many in the area still without power and a number of powerlines down.

Key messages for those in the area:

• Those inside the cordoned area – please stay in place and do not walk or cycle in the cordoned area. Please treat all powerlines as live.

• If you don’t live in the affected area, please do not enter the cordon – we need the emergency services to do their job and secure the area. We will update you as soon as we have more information and it is safe to come and go.



• We are working to set up a welfare centre for those who have been affected and will have more details of that soon.

• Once the area is secured, our rapid response building teams will be coming in and carrying out assessments on properties, planned for later this afternoon.



