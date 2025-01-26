Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unexplained Death, Queenstown

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is underway after the death of a woman at a Queenstown property on Saturday 25 January.

Emergency services were called to the Windsor Place property about 2.30pm.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of how she died. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

As part of our enquiries, Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Windsor Place between 8.00am and 3.00pm and who might have information that would assist.

If you can help, please use our 105 service, and quote reference number 250125/8733.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 