Unexplained Death, Queenstown

An investigation is underway after the death of a woman at a Queenstown property on Saturday 25 January.

Emergency services were called to the Windsor Place property about 2.30pm.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of how she died. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

As part of our enquiries, Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Windsor Place between 8.00am and 3.00pm and who might have information that would assist.

If you can help, please use our 105 service, and quote reference number 250125/8733.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

