Closure Times Reduced At State Highway 6 Epitaph Slip Site

Schedule changes are being made as contractors continue working on the Epitaph Slip in South Westland.

Following a review of drilling activities, road closure times are to be shortened by one hour from tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 January). This will reduce the impact of the closure on road users.

The new closure schedule will be 12:30 pm to 3 pm every Tuesday and Thursday. This revised schedule will continue until further notice.

On days when rock blasting is underway, drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes at the work site between 3 and 5 pm.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks the public for their patience and understanding as work to reduce rockfall danger at this site continues.

