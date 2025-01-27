Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Closure Times Reduced At State Highway 6 Epitaph Slip Site

Monday, 27 January 2025, 1:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Schedule changes are being made as contractors continue working on the Epitaph Slip in South Westland.

Following a review of drilling activities, road closure times are to be shortened by one hour from tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 January). This will reduce the impact of the closure on road users.

The new closure schedule will be 12:30 pm to 3 pm every Tuesday and Thursday. This revised schedule will continue until further notice.

On days when rock blasting is underway, drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes at the work site between 3 and 5 pm.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks the public for their patience and understanding as work to reduce rockfall danger at this site continues.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 