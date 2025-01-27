Keep Your Family Safe When Posting Back-to-school Photos

As thousands of children prepare to head back to school, Police are urging parents to be diligent with their privacy settings before posting photos and videos online.

The start of the school year is often memorable, and many people like to mark the occasion by sharing images of their children on social media in school uniform and in front of either their home or school.

Unfortunately, sometimes these images unintentionally share more than just a picture of a happy child – they can share personal details that might put information about you and your family in the wrong hands.

While Police understand the importance of these milestones, parents and caregivers should remain cautious about the information that images posted on social media present and who can gain access to them.

While it’s rare for NZ Police to receive reports about children being located through information shared online in photos or videos, we know from our international counterparts that it does happen.

A few simple tips can protect your and your children’s privacy on social media:

Check there are no identifying features such as school uniforms and logos, school buildings or signs, and street signs. This applies if you are taking photos at home as well. If this is unavoidable, parents can edit and blur school logos and signs. Research and understand app settings, including privacy settings. Turning off location settings or setting profiles to private/friends only. Keeping your child’s personal information - including full name and age and what year they’re starting - private. Report any inappropriate or suspicious behaviour online. Be proactive with online safety to keep your child and their information safe as they head into a new school year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

