State Highway 5 Reopens - Bay Of Plenty
State Highway 5 has reopened following an earlier crash at Waipunga.
Three people had moderate injuries.
Motorists are thanked for their patience while the road was closed.
State Highway 5 has reopened following an earlier crash at Waipunga.
Three people had moderate injuries.
Motorists are thanked for their patience while the road was closed.
The Medical Officer of Health has confirmed that the risk to human health is very low and Botulism in wild birds has not been known to cause botulism in humans. The DCC is recommending and taking some precautionary measures to mitigate the outbreak.
World War Two and the Holocaust gave people clarity of thought. In those painful times it didn’t take much effort to think clearly about what was right, what was wrong, and what must be avoided at all costs.
If the Taxpayers Union want accountability for the approximately $11 million a year we spend on the office of the Governor-General, then they should support the transition to it being properly recognised as Head of State. When we make that move the entire office will finally be subject to OIA requests by any taxpayer, journalist or Member of Parliament who feels it needs more oversight.
Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service, Christine Stevenson, says Customs’ efforts in 2024 have resulted in the seizure of approximately 4,900 kilograms of illicit drugs, preventing approximately $4.8 billion in social and economic harm in New Zealand.