Inquiry Into Protection Of Personal Information Update

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:50 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

The findings of the inquiry into the protection of personal information will be released next week, the Public Service Commissioner said today.

Michael Heron KC and Pania Gray led the inquiry into allegations that personal information provided to government agencies as part of Census 2023, or for Covid-19 vaccination purposes, had been misused.

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche said the findings will be released with his response on Monday 3 February.

The inquiry involves six agencies, third-party service providers and the findings impact all of the public service. Some matters require referral to other authorities for further consideration.

