New Bins Make Pooch Pick Up A Breeze

Photos/Supplied.

The Masterton District Council Animal and Bylaws team have been busy installing new dog poo bins across Masterton.

Seven bins have been installed with five more scheduled to go in over the next few months.

Team Leader Gordon Crawley says “public events like Dogs in Togs and Wagging Trails give us a chance to have some constructive conversations with our dog owners”

“People told us they wanted more bins so we’re out installing 12 new steel bins over the next week, taking the total to 36 bins.”

“We know that responsible pet ownership is essential for keeping our town clean and enjoyable for everyone. The addition of these bins will make it easier for dog owners to be tidy Kiwis.”

Dog owners and the wider community will have a chance to share their views about dogs when the Dog Control Policy and Control of Dog’s Bylaw review begins in late February.

The locations of the new bins will be added to Council’s online map and include:

Colville/Oak Street

Tui/Herbert Street

Andrew Street

York/Fleet Street

Gimson Street

Mānuka Reserve

Nikau Heights

Cashmere Oaks

Henley Lake

© Scoop Media

