Cleanup Underway For Tornado Damage

Kaipara Civil Defence Emergency Management Local Controller John Burt briefs the NZ response teams yesterday. (Photo/Supplied)

Contractors are removing building debris and tornado damaged items piled on berms in the most affected areas of Mangawhai Village, as the cleanup from the tornado event continues.

Mayor Craig Jepson said the focus is now on removing tornado-damaged items already out on berms and roadsides.

“Since Sunday there has been a massive effort to get the place cleaned up, and there is a huge amount of debris piled up all around areas worst hit.

Council staff and contractors are prioritising hazardous materials from the most impacted areas – that’s items like building debris, roofing iron and other materials. Green waste already out on berms will be collected later.

It’s a heck of a lot of stuff out there already and it will take a bit of time to remove, so we’re just asking people to be patient.”

Mayor Jepson is encouraging people to talk to their insurance providers in the first instance as some policies cover disposal of tornado-related waste.

The response to the Sunday 26 January tornado has been a multiagency approach, involving Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, Northpower and other lifeline utilities. Since Monday afternoon efforts have been led by Kaipara Civil Defence Emergency Management, made up of trained council staff and Civil Defence Emergency Management professionals. The Emergency Operations Centre remains active.

Northpower has said that nine properties remain without power in the Old Waipu Road area with three possibly restored later this afternoon.

Yesterday, New Zealand Response Teams including first responders and Civil Defence Emergency Management staff went door to door to the most impacted streets, including Old Waipu Road, Long View Drive, Moir Street and Leslie Street conducting welfare checks and supporting residents with anything they need.

Piles of hazardous building debris in Mangawhai Village. (Photo/Supplied)

The council building team, supported by inspectors from Auckland Council, have completed assessments on more than 90 damaged properties. A total of 35 stickers have been issued, 26 white and 9 yellow.

Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledged the phenomenal response from the community and offers of help that have continued to come through.

“What an effort by so many people. Overall it’s been an incredible and swift response to an unexpected event – everyone has pitched in and is helping each other out.”

“We know that we need to really look out for people now – there will be many who are feeling stressed and anxious and have had a lot to deal with the past few days. We’re encouraging anyone who needs assistance in any way – whether that be help to find emergency accommodation or essential items, or even just further information, to give our team a call.”

Residents can call 0800 727 059 or drop into the council office on Molesworth Drive.

