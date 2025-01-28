Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reduced Police Executive Proposed

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has today released a proposal to reduce the size of the Police Executive.

The proposal was sent to affected staff earlier today and will remain open for feedback until Monday 10 February.

“When I was appointed Commissioner in November, I clearly signalled my intent to restructure the current Police Executive – the highest-ranking levels of our organisation,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“My goal is to ensure our Executive structure is fit-for-purpose, provides strong, clear leadership to the frontline, and delivers on the priorities I have set.”

The consultation document proposes consolidating a number of roles and responsibilities, including the disestablishment of 37 Executive and support service positions.

It also proposes creating 20 new positions, meaning a potential reduction of 17 roles.

“Consultation is an integral part of this process, all feedback will be reviewed and carefully considered before final decisions are made in late February,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“It’s also important to note that I’m absolutely committed to boosting our frontline and redundancy is not available to constabulary employees.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 