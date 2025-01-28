Reduced Police Executive Proposed

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has today released a proposal to reduce the size of the Police Executive.

The proposal was sent to affected staff earlier today and will remain open for feedback until Monday 10 February.

“When I was appointed Commissioner in November, I clearly signalled my intent to restructure the current Police Executive – the highest-ranking levels of our organisation,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“My goal is to ensure our Executive structure is fit-for-purpose, provides strong, clear leadership to the frontline, and delivers on the priorities I have set.”

The consultation document proposes consolidating a number of roles and responsibilities, including the disestablishment of 37 Executive and support service positions.

It also proposes creating 20 new positions, meaning a potential reduction of 17 roles.

“Consultation is an integral part of this process, all feedback will be reviewed and carefully considered before final decisions are made in late February,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“It’s also important to note that I’m absolutely committed to boosting our frontline and redundancy is not available to constabulary employees.”

