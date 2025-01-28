Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Hutt Valley Death

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Hutt Hospital earlier this month.

The 75-year-old man was transported to Wellington Hospital with a brain injury following an altercation at Hutt Hospital on Friday 27 December, 2024. He was later transported back to Hutt Hospital, where he died on Sunday 19 January.

An investigation was launched to determine exactly what occurred prior to his death, which has since resulted in a charge of manslaughter.

A 23-year-old man was due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, Tuesday 28 January, on a charge of manslaughter.

Police have been in contact with the whanau of the deceased who we extend our deepest sympathies to at this difficult time.

As the matter is now proceeding before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 