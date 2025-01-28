Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Hutt Valley Death

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Hutt Hospital earlier this month.

The 75-year-old man was transported to Wellington Hospital with a brain injury following an altercation at Hutt Hospital on Friday 27 December, 2024. He was later transported back to Hutt Hospital, where he died on Sunday 19 January.

An investigation was launched to determine exactly what occurred prior to his death, which has since resulted in a charge of manslaughter.

A 23-year-old man was due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, Tuesday 28 January, on a charge of manslaughter.

Police have been in contact with the whanau of the deceased who we extend our deepest sympathies to at this difficult time.

As the matter is now proceeding before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

