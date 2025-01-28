Missing Swimmer At Piha Beach

A man is outstanding after a group of swimmers got into difficult at Piha Beach this afternoon.

Police were advised about the rescue by Surf Lifesaving New Zealand just after 4pm.

At this stage, Police are aware five swimmers were rescued however the sixth member of the group was not located.

Search efforts are ongoing to locate this man.

The Police Eagle helicopter has also deployed to assist with aerial-based searches.

No further information is available at this stage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

