Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Missing Swimmer At Piha Beach

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 5:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is outstanding after a group of swimmers got into difficult at Piha Beach this afternoon.

Police were advised about the rescue by Surf Lifesaving New Zealand just after 4pm.

At this stage, Police are aware five swimmers were rescued however the sixth member of the group was not located.

Search efforts are ongoing to locate this man.

The Police Eagle helicopter has also deployed to assist with aerial-based searches.

No further information is available at this stage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 