Serious Crash, Johnsonville-Porirua Motorway - Wellington

State Highway 59 at Tawa is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident.

Police were called to the scene about 5:55pm, and on arrival located a person with critical injuries.

They have since been transported to hospital, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The highway is blocked southbound between Mungavin and Tawa while emergency services attend – motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media