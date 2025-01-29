Fatal Crash, Kelly Road, Paengaroa

One person has died following a serious crash in Paengaroa overnight.

At around 1am, Police were called to a single-vehicle crash at the Kelly Road and Te Tumu Road intersection.

One person was located deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

