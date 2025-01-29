Fatal Crash, Kelly Road, Paengaroa
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 7:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash in
Paengaroa overnight.
At around 1am, Police were called
to a single-vehicle crash at the Kelly Road and Te Tumu Road
intersection.
One person was located deceased at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene
and enquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more