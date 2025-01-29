Unexplained Death In Otaika

Whangārei CIB are investigating an unexplained death in Otaika overnight.

Just before 5.30am, a motorcyclist was located deceased in a creek adjacent to Otaika Valley Road, State Highway 15.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says the man’s motorbike was located on the side of the road.

“Our enquiries remain in the early stages,” he says.

“At this stage the circumstances are being treated as unexplained and require further investigation.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says a scene examination will be carried out.

A post mortem examination will also be carried out in due course.

“As part of the scene examination, a section of State Highway 15 will be closed to allow this to be carried out,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

State Highway 15 will be closed this morning between the intersections with State Highway 1 at Otaika, and State Highway 14 at Maungatapere.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says: "Locals who need to access their properties along the stretch of State Highway 15 should approach uniformed staff at the cordon.

“There will be an inner cordon around the scene itself.

“Anyone who is travelling through this section of state highway is advised there will be diversions put in place.”

Police ask anyone travelling through State Highway 15 (Otaika Valley Road) early this morning, and who saw anything is asked to contact Police.

Please call 105 using the reference number P061439912.

