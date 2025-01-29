Scholarship Winner Ready To Get Scientific With Farming

Jonathan Jamieson at Vietnam (Photo/Supplied)

Lincoln University student Jonathan Jamieson has been announced as the latest recipient of Ravensdown’s Hugh Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Growing up on a farm near Bulls, Jonathan has always had a strong passion for agriculture which led him to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce in Agriculture at Lincoln University.

“I’ve always known I wanted to work in the sector. I love getting outdoors, working with the animals, and learning how to manage the land.”

“During last year’s harvest I woke up at 5:30am to go asparagus picking to help fund my studies. This scholarship will allow me to focus even more on my academic and career goals,” says Jonathan.

Now in his second year of study, Jonathan’s focus is on agribusiness and the science behind the industry.

“I’ve grown up working on farms with the goal of one day owning my own farm. But deepening my understanding and learning the science behind it has been fascinating.

“My studies relate directly to what I’m doing now,” Jonathan says, calling during a break from the tractor. “When I’m at work, I can now identify different plants and know how to care for them.”

“I also learnt that farming is about looking after the soil, it sustains everything in the agricultural sector. We have a responsibility to care for it for future generations.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading In 2024, Jonathan was awarded the Prime Minister’s Scholarship, which allowed him to travel to Vietnam for six weeks. There he completed an agribusiness paper and learnt about the Vietnamese agricultural sector.

“It was an unreal opportunity. I loved getting out of my comfort zone and immersing myself in the Vietnamese culture.

“In Vietnam, they have combined rice farming and shrimp farming to make the most from the land. The shrimp help enrich the soil in the rice paddies, while the rice provides a natural environment for the shrimp to thrive.”

Garry Diack, Ravensdown CEO, said Jonathan’s academic excellence and enthusiasm for the science behind farming made his entry stand out.

“Ravensdown and this scholarship were built on using science to better agricultural practice in New Zealand. Jonathan shows a clear understanding of the importance of science for all forms of farming, and a passion for its ability to improve how we farm in the future.”

The scholarship offers $5,000 per year for a student studying agriculture or horticulture at Lincoln or Massey universities for the duration of their studies.

About the Hugh Williams Scholarship

The Hugh Williams Memorial scholarship was founded in memory of the late Hugh Williams; a Ravensdown director from 1987 to 2000. The scholarship, for the children of Ravensdown shareholders, aims to encourage undergraduate study in an agricultural or horticultural degree.

Applications for next year’s scholarship are open and will close on 15 December 2025.

