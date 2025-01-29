Lower Hutt Packed With Exciting Events In February And March

Lower Hutt continues to cement its reputation as a premier hub for exciting community events, offering something for everyone in 2025.

Mayor Campbell Barry says there is a great lineup of activities and festivals, presenting opportunities for fun, culture, and connection.

"It’s great to have the Hurricanes playing their final Super Rugby pre-season match in Wainuiomata. Those lucky enough to secure tickets will get to see some of New Zealand’s best players in action at close quarters.

"If rugby’s not your thing then there’s plenty of other events to tempt you - from cultural celebrations and an outdoor dance extravaganza to high-energy fitness sessions and the Petone Rotary Fair. I encourage everyone to get out and have some summer fun."

Events happening over the next two months include:

Te Rā o te Raukura - 1 February, Te Whiti Park, 10am-4pm. Celebrate Māori culture at this iconic annual event, showcasing local performers, delicious kai, and a whānau-friendly atmosphere.

Hurricanes v Blues pre-season Super Rugby match, 7 February, William Jones Park, 3pm. Hurricanes final pre-season match will see them take on their Auckland rivals.

Children’s Chinese New Year - 8 February, War Memorial Library, 9.30am-2.30pm. A colourful and engaging celebration of Chinese New Year designed especially for tamariki, featuring traditional performances, crafts, and food.

Xtreme Hip Hop with John - 8 & 15 February, 1 March, Dowse Square, 10am. Get moving with this high-energy fitness event, combining hip hop music and step aerobics for a fun workout session. Entry is free but you must register the number of people attending at recsportplay@huttcity.govt.nz If you have a step board then please bring that along too.

UraHIT, 13 February, The Dowse Square, 6.30pm. A Cook Islands dance fitness class which is sure to get the pulse rate up for all the family.

Petone Rotary Fair - 15 February, Jackson St, 10am-4pm. A beloved Lower Hutt tradition, this fair brings together local businesses, artisans, and entertainers in a vibrant market setting.

XRACE - 15 February, McEwan Park, from 9am, entry fee. XRACE is an exciting family challenge event where teams work together to complete mystery challenges.

Artisan Craft Market - 22 February & 29 March, Dowse Square, 10am-3pm. Discover unique handmade treasures at this market, which highlights the creativity and talent of local artisans.

Breaking Beats: This is Living - 1 March, McEwan Park, 1pm-10.30pm. An outdoor electronic music extravaganza with more than 25 acts performing across two state-of-the-art stages.

Wellington Pride Festival - 2-23 March, various venues. Lower Hutt is proud to support diversity and inclusion by participating in the region-wide Wellington Pride Festival, including hosting the popular Pride Youth Ball. It includes the Pride Youth Ball on 15 March at the Lower Hutt Events Centre.

Afrika Bazaar - 8 March, Hilary Court, 11am-5pm. Experience the vibrant cultures of Africa through this market, offering authentic food, crafts, and live performances.

Siva Afi with Iorina Tafili, 8, 15 & 22 March, noon-1pm, Dowse Square. learn fundamental movements of Siva Afi (fire dance). Open to all ages, no experience needed.

