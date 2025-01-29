Dunedin Campaign Takes Aim At The Real ‘Costs’ Of Big City Living

We all know we should be living life to the full – but how is that possible for those who spend their salaries on rent, their lives stuck in traffic, and are on the edge of burnout? Ōtepoti-Dunedin may be able to provide the solution.

‘Dunedin Works Better’ is a new advertising campaign launched by Enterprise Dunedin aimed at attracting talented professionals who may be dissatisfied with bigger-city living, urging them to move down South for a better lifestyle.

The campaign positions the city as the place to be if you want to spend more time getting that dog out for walkies (twice a day even) or get home in time to play with the kids before dinner and hit the surf for dessert. As they say, ‘work to live, don’t live to work.’

Cr Andrew Whiley, Chair of the Dunedin City Council Economic Development Committee, says Ōtepoti-Dunedin is fast becoming a hub for entrepreneurs, cutting edge companies and innovative startups.

“Exciting things are happening in the fields of technology, health, game development, manufacturing, engineering, and design. We are looking to attract the next generation of talent in these areas and beyond. On top of this, Dunedin's stunning natural beauty, amazing food scene, and outdoor activities offer a perfect work-life balance,” he says.

“Ōtepoti is known for its high quality of life and the compact nature of the city means you have everything you need in terms of facilities for a place to live, without any of the hassles that come with living in a metropolitan city.

“Life’s too short to be stuck in traffic, spending more time commuting than with the family, and paying for the privilege.”

The campaign highlights if you move Dunedin, you might find living costs you less in more ways than you thought. It encourages people to reconsider what they should be spending their time doing, to reprioritise, and to reclaim that time wasted sitting in traffic, commuting to and from work, or waiting for the axe to fall in the next cabinet reshuffle.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign, with stats that may or may not be from reputable sources (like your mate who already lives in Dunedin), takes aim at Auckland, Wellington, and Queenstown where people will be feeling the squeeze on housing prices and free time.

Out of home adverts will be placed on bus backs in CBD routes in these centres, on a digital billboard on the Embassy Theatre in Wellington, and will be accompanied by a digital campaign.

