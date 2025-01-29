Pair Arrested After Panmure Aggravated Robbery

Police were on the money, arresting two offenders shortly after an aggravated robbery in Panmure this morning.

Just after 9am, two offenders entered the Cash Converters store on Queens Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, from Auckland City Crime Squad, says the pair were allegedly carrying weapons at the time.

“They allegedly took the store’s till and used those weapons to smash cabinets and take jewellery on display,” he says.

“Both fled the store and got into the stolen vehicle they arrived in.”

Police were quickly contacted and deployed to the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says the stolen vehicle was located on Swan Crescent in Pakuranga, after colliding into a gate.

“A Police dog handler deployed in the area and tracked to an address in the nearby area."

Inside, Police have since located two 16-year-old males and they have been arrested.

The store’s till has also been recovered.

“Charges will be laid in due course as our investigation continues,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“I’d like to acknowledge the various Police teams that deployed to the aggravated robbery this morning, as we continue to hold offenders to account.”

