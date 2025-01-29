Wheels Come Off Yard Burglary

Two men face a slew of charges after their alleged burglary plans uncoupled on Auckland Anniversary Day.

On Monday, frontline Police responded to a burglary in progress at an industrial area in Takanini, at around 8.54am.

“Two men had allegedly broken into the business’ yard and were in the process of stealing a trailer and an all-terrain vehicle,” Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says.

“The victims had arrived on scene and had approached the two offenders.”

After being asked about their actions, one of the men allegedly assaulted one of the victims. Fortunately, he did not sustain serious injuries.

“Police had received a 111 call, and our staff were soon in the area,” Inspector Hoyes says.

“A Police unit signalled for the stolen vehicle and trailer to stop; however, the offender accelerated at speed and wasn’t pursued.”

The second offender left the area on foot.

Meanwhile, the Police Eagle helicopter had deployed and was overhead of the vehicle as it travelled north on the motorway.

Inspector Hoyes says the vehicle exited at Highbrook and travelled to Kilkenny Drive in East Tamaki.

“The vehicle came to a stop and units quickly moved in and blocked in the vehicle before the driver was arrested.”

A 56-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of burglary, reckless driving and failing to stop.

He will appear in the Papakura District Court on 30 January.

The second man, a 45-year-old, was arrested in the Takanini area. He is also facing two charges of burglary and one count of aggravated assault.

He has since appeared in the Papakura District Court and will reappear on 20 February 2025.

“We acknowledge the victims’ quick reporting of offending taking place at their premises so our staff could respond and it’s a great outcome that we have returned both pieces of equipment to them,” Inspector Hoyes says.

