Celebrate Without Fireworks This Lunar New Year

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking people to be vigilant during their Lunar New Year celebrations.

"We want everybody to have a wonderful time celebrating Lunar New Year, but we’re asking people to avoid using fireworks or sky lanterns as part of their celebrations," Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says.

Some parts of the country are in prohibited and restricted fire seasons, and a ban on fireworks has been imposed for parts of Mid-South Canterbury and Otago.

These areas are Lake Clearwater and Lake Camp in the Ashburton Lakes area, the Mackenzie Basin, Naseby, Upper Waitaki zones, Central Otago and Central Lakes zones which include Wakatipu Basin, Wānaka and Hāwea areas.

A fireworks ban means you can’t light and set off any fireworks, including sparklers.

Sky lanterns also pose a significant risk to buildings and vegetation.

"We strongly recommend you do not light lanterns, as you have no control over where they travel. If they land in dry vegetation, they can quickly cause a fire," Tom Ronaldson says.

"This includes tethered lanterns, as there is a risk of them becoming untethered and causing a fire.

"We’ve seen hot, dry and windy conditions in many parts of the country this summer, which means much of our vegetation is dry and ready to ignite," he says.

"Again, we strongly encourage you to celebrate without fireworks or sky lanterns. But if you do decide to use them, please go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out if it’s safe to do so.

"The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity, provides fire safety advice, and tells you what fire restrictions your location is under if you aren’t sure."

