Update On Grey Lynn Intentional Damage

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman allegedly responsible for a raft of smashed windows will be out of the community for at least three months.

Police have been investigating recent reports of wilful damage on Sackville Street in Grey Lynn.

On Monday, frontline Police located a 39-year-old Grey Lynn woman and charged her with intentional damage.

Auckland City West’s Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says Police have since successfully opposed the woman’s bail.

“The woman will be remanded in custody until her next appearance on 15 April in the Auckland District Court,” she says.

“I know these ongoing occurrences have caused angst and frustration amongst residents, so we are providing the community with an update for reassurance.”

