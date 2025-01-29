Ōpōtiki Lantern Festival Tickets Selling Like Hot Pies

Iranui Huriwai and Jospeh Hayes hang the all-important lanterns ready for Saturday’s Ōpōtiki Lantern Festival at Princess Street Reserve. (Photo/Supplied)

While the Ōpōtiki Lantern Festival is always a big event for the town, this year, with almost 1500 tickets already sold online, the town is anticipating an even bigger influx of visitors than usual.

Ōpōtiki District Council’s Experience and Engagement Coordinator, Iranui Huriwai, said that almost 1500 tickets had already been sold by the end of the day on Wednesday and gate sales would likely boost that number well over 2000.

“Historically, we’ve been mostly gate sales although in recent years people have been making the most of the lower prices online and grabbing tickets early. But if we get even a fraction of the usual gate sales, we’ll easily beat our previous records. Tickets are still selling like hot pies through Eventfinda so we are preparing for big numbers,” Ms Huriwai said.

The headline and supporting acts were proving a magnet this year with a mixture of visiting talent and local voices including Sons of Zion, LADI6, and Sonorous.

“Hori Shaw really blew up after his incredible performance at One Love on the Main Stage and with his award at the AMAs [Aotearoa Music Awards]. I think he is a huge drawcard.

“Sonorous is a young three-piece blues band from Taupo, and they were really popular last year at the Gourmet Canvas event, so we are thrilled to bring them back to the bigger stage.

“Of course, Sons of Zion are well known and have a long history with us here in Ōpōtiki, last time playing at the street party when our harbour funding was announced just before covid lockdowns. We’ll have to make sure they see the harbour walls built and completed when they are in town this time!” Ms Huriwai said.

Ms Huriwai encouraged people to make the most of the online prices as they would be a few dollars cheaper if bought in advance. Gate sales are cashless so people should bring an eftpos card for door sales. There will also be plenty of food trucks and market stalls inside, as well as the kids’ zone so bring a little more for these.

“It’s still too early to be sure about the weather but so far things are looking good for a stellar afternoon with our famous Eastern Bay of Plenty sunshine. We’ll have a shade area further back for those who want to set up pop up tents, and shelters along with their camp or deck chairs and rugs for a sunsmart picnic,” Ms Huriwai said.

Family tickets were so popular this year they sold out online but more have since been added if people want to check back with Eventfinda.

You can find out all about the line-up of local and national artists for this classic kiwi summer festival on the website or Facebook page – Ōpōtiki Lantern Festival and www.opotikinz.co.nz

Saturday 1 February, Princess Street Reserve Ōpōtiki, from 2pm

Ticket sales at Eventfinda

Adults (18yrs +) $15 each (plus booking fees)

Kids (6-17 years) $5 each (plus booking fees)

Under 5 years FREE

Family pass $35

Gate Sales (cashless)

Adults (18yrs +) $20

Kids (6-17 years) $10

Under 5 years FREE

Family pass $50

at the gate if not sold out prior. EFTPOS only.

This is a whānau friendly event – no alcohol, drugs, smoking, pets/animals or gang patches on site.

