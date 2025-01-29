Road Blocked, SH30, Bennydale - Waikato
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 30 is blocked after a truck rolled
dislodging a powerline around 12:56pm.
The driver
received minor injuries.
The road is expected to
remain blocked for the next 1-2 hours and motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more