Stand Up For Safer Speeds

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

Living Streets Aotearoa, the national pedestrian organisation, is looking forward to New Zealanders telling the Government that they want safer speeds in their communities.

The Government today announced that vehicle speeds would be increased on a number of state highways, including those in urban areas. It also announced that public consultation on the speed limits for 49 sections of state highway will begin tomorrow.

"The evidence is crystal clear," says Living Streets Aotearoa President Tim Jones. "We know that reducing vehicle speeds saves lives, and increasing vehicle speeds costs lives. For example, increasing speed limits from 30 to 50 km/h makes the risk of death or serious injuries to pedestrians four times greater. That risk is even higher when it comes to children and elderly people."

"If you want to be safe crossing the road, and if you want your children and your partner and your parents to be safe, then it's time to stand up and say so," Tim Jones continued.

Living Streets Aotearoa will be encouraging its members and supporters to submit in favour of safer streets and safer communities.

