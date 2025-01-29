Stormwater Upgrade To Recommence As Part Of Town Centre Arterial Road Project

Lower Ballarat Street and the Stanley Street SH6A/Ballarat Street intersection will temporarily close from early February as work recommences to build more resilience into Queenstown’s stormwater network.

The upgrade is part of the Town Centre Arterial Road project and started on Lower Ballarat Street in October last year, taking a break over the peak holiday period.

The Kā Huanui a Tāhuna alliance will return to site to continue the upgrade which will require temporary road closures and diversions as follows:

Lower Ballarat Street will be closed between Stanley and Camp Street from Monday 10 February – Monday 16 May 2025.

The closure will allow construction crews to complete the replacement of 110m of stormwater pipe between the Village Green and Stanley Street, and construction of a new outfall structure to discharge stormwater into Horne Creek.

During this time there will be no general access to/from Athol Street from lower Ballarat Street. Resident and business access will be maintained. Entry into Athol Street for businesses and the KFC drive-through will be available from Shotover Street.

Coach stops on Athol Street will be temporarily relocated to the former Playcentre site on Stanley Street from Monday 10 February until Wednesday 19 February when they can be accommodated back on Athol Street.

Night works have been programmed from 19 February – 17 March, 10.00pm-10.00am Sundays to Thursdays. This follows close engagement with affected local businesses and ensures access to Brazz and Speights Ale House will remain clear and accessible during the day. Crews will continue working on the outfall structure (where stormwater is discharged into Horne Creek) and the Stanley Street intersection works (detailed below) during daytime hours, to keep the work progressing as quickly as possible.

The Stanley/Ballarat Street (SH6A) intersection will close from Wednesday 19 February – Thursday 24 April.

The closure will allow crews to connect the piped stormwater network within the Stanley Street (SH6A) intersection.

The work has been programmed to begin after the Arterial Road opens to traffic on 30 January 2025 to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The Arterial Road will be the alternative route into and out of the Queenstown town centre during this time.

Public bus stops on Stanley Street will be relocated to the Stanley Street car park. More detailed information about how to use the Orbus service during this time will be shared by Otago Regional Council soon.

Carparks will be closed, including the off-street carparks on Ballarat /Stanley Street and on-street parking on Ballarat Street.

Business and pedestrian access will remain on Stanley Street for Super Liquor, Toad Rentals, Life’s A Grind Espresso, 50 Stanley Street and the Queenstown District Court. Any required detours will be clearly signposted.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said the location of this worksite means construction will be occurring near protected heritage features and within Horne Creek.

“Work of this nature requires resource consent and special conditions to ensure these important features are protected.”

“The alliance team will be taking extra care to divert the flow of Horne Creek away from the worksite, allowing it to dewater before any excavation begins. All excavated material will be immediately removed from site to minimise the risk of sediment runoff and excavation will be backfilled as soon as possible after quality checks are complete,” Mr Avery said.

Further measures will be taken with work near the protected Wellingtonia trees on the corner of Stanley and Ballarat Street, as well as excavation near the historic courthouse building and the Ballarat Street bridge.

“Key protection methods by the alliance team include working outside a specific boundary and using an air-vac during excavation to protect tree roots, working closely with a qualified arborist and minimising vibration as much as possible,” Mr Avery said.

Mr Avery acknowledged the ongoing disruption caused by this project and thanked businesses, residents and drivers for their patience and resilience while these important upgrades are completed.

A video describing what’s involved in the stormwater upgrade can be viewed here:

