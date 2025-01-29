Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Passenger Jailed For Six-and-a-half Years For 4.4 Kgs Of Drugs

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 5:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

The carry-on case hid 4.46 kilograms of methamphetamine / Supplied
A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after attempting to smuggle approximately 4.4 kilograms of methamphetamine through Auckland International Airport.

The Dutch national was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday 28 January and convicted with the importation of the Class A controlled drug.

The methamphetamine was seized by Customs officers in September 2024 after it was found under the lining of the man’s hand luggage. The 4.4 kilograms located would have been worth a street value of up to NZ$1.6 million dollars.

Customs Auckland Airport Manager, Paul Williams, says stopping this quantity of methamphetamine from entering the country has prevented approximately NZ$4.9 million worth of social harm and cost to New Zealand.

“Anyone committing such a serious crime will have to face the consequences.

“Drug couriers may be willing to take the risk of trying to smuggle illegal drugs, but they should understand that Customs’ training and access to intelligence means there is a good chance we will catch and arrest them,” he says.

Anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

