Public Service AI Framework: Guiding Responsible Deployment Of Artificial Intelligence

The Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO) Paul James today announced the launch of the Public Service Artificial Intelligence Framework. It sets out a structured approach to safely deploy AI across the New Zealand Public Service.

Mr James says the Public Service AI Framework will support leaders, decision-makers, practitioners and influencers in agencies in New Zealand to adopt AI safely and securely for better public service delivery outcomes.

“Harnessing AI effectively could significantly improve customer experience and boost efficiency and productivity,” said Mr James. “The Government is seeking to enable AI innovation in public services to create value for New Zealanders while maintaining trust and confidence in the Public Service.”

The Public Service AI Framework applies to all forms of AI used in New Zealand public services.

The vision of the framework is to adopt AI responsibly to modernise public services and deliver better outcomes for all New Zealanders. The Government Chief Digital Officer is leading a Public Service AI work programme to implement the vision.

“The GCDO’s AI work programme will help build AI knowledge and skills in the Public Service to enable safe innovation,” said Mr James.

The GCDO’s AI work programme is focused on delivering practical, uptake-focused support for public sector agencies. A key initiative from this year was surveying key public service agencies on their use of AI and publishing these insights on digital.govt.nz. We will be publishing further tools and resources for agencies, including updating the System Lead’s advice for use of generative AI, in 2025.

“We also take part in global AI discussions through forums such as the annual Digital Government Exchange in Singapore. Our international counterparts see New Zealand as a trusted AI partner.”

A refresh of the Interim Generative AI guidance for the public service is scheduled for early in 2025. This guidance will further support agencies to use AI safely and securely.

The framework and guidance are part of a wider cross-portfolio work programme, including a National AI Strategy, to advance New Zealand’s uptake of Artificial Intelligence, to drive productivity and growth across the New Zealand economy.

