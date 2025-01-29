Whirinaki Flood Resilience Project Scales Up: Additional Central Government Funding Sought

Key points:

At its meeting on Wednesday 29 January 2025, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) endorsed an application to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for additional funding to complete the Whirinaki flood resilience project.

The project cost has risen to $26.94 million, reflecting updated flood modelling and the inclusion of vital upgrades to State Highway 2 – works that were originally expected to be funded through Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC). However, a significant reduction in TREC’s budget means that funding is no longer available.

The upgrades will enhance flood protection for Pohutukawa Drive residents while safeguarding key industrial sites, including Pan Pac Forest Products, Transpower, and Contact Energy.

Background and scope

The Whirinaki NIWE (North Island Weather Event) project is a critical flood resilience initiative designed to protect both residential and industrial areas. Due to revised flood modelling and additional infrastructure requirements, the total project cost has increased to $26.94 million.

This project was initially planned to provide a 1-in-100-year level of service for Pohutukawa Drive residents, while assuming minimal upgrades would be needed for the Pan Pac stopbank, which was already designed for a 1-in-500-year event. However, NIWA’s April 2024 report, Flood Frequency in the Hawke’s Bay Region following Cyclone Gabrielle, presented updated return period data showing an increase in the estimated likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events over time, underscoring the need for significant adjustments.

The project now includes:

Raising the Pohutukawa Drive stopbank to a 1-in-500-year protection level to prevent overtopping and potential flooding of the industrial area.

Strengthening the Pan Pac stopbank to ensure it meets long-term flood protection standards.

Raising a section of State Highway 2 and upgrading its culverts, which are now critical components of the flood mitigation strategy.

These State Highway works were originally expected to be funded through TREC, but a significant reduction in TREC’s budget means that funding is no longer available, requiring their inclusion now in this project’s budget.

Economic and community benefits

Beyond protecting homes and businesses, the project is a major investment in Hawke’s Bay’s economic resilience. The area’s industrial sector – including Pan Pac, Transpower and Contact Energy – is a key employer and contributor to the region's economy. Ensuring these businesses remain protected is critical for job security and long-term economic stability.

The HBRC project team has assessed alternative approaches, such as installing floodgates or limiting the stopbank to a 1-in-100-year protection level, but these options were found to provide either minimal cost savings or increased risk.

The preferred approach balances cost efficiency with long-term flood resilience, ensuring Whirinaki remains safe and economically viable.

Next steps

HBRC will now proceed with its Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) application to Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (part of MBIE). If the funding is secured, the project will move forward.

However, if the application is unsuccessful, the Council will need to reassess the project’s design and affordability, with a further decision brought back to Council for consideration.



