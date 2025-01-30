Two To Front Court After Plans Spiked

A man who drove a stolen car recklessly from Bombay to Hamilton has had his plans spiked.

At about 8.15pm, officers observed the stolen Honda as it entered the South-Western Motorway at speed.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, Waitematā CIB, says a short time later the Police Eagle helicopter located the vehicle, tracking it as it entered the Southern Motorway heading south.

“The vehicle was not pursued, however we continued observations as the vehicle continue south and into Waikato, before it was spiked near Taupiri.

“It has then continued towards Hamilton where it has slowed down due to the tyre destruction.”

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says the vehicle was also allegedly driven on the wrong side of the road before staff moved in and were able to block the vehicle.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no one suffered any injuries as a result of this man’s alleged actions.

“I’m pleased we were able to take this person into custody and hold them to account for their actions.”

A 19-year-old will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and escapes custody will appear in North Shore Youth Court today.

